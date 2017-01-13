Penn State swimming opens competition

The Nittany Lion men’s swimming & diving team is tied with Yale, and the women’s team leads Rutgers 102-83 but trails Yale 123-63 after Friday night’s competition at McCoy Natatorium.
Penn State senior Shane Ryan swam the 50 freestyle under 20 seconds, winning the event with a 19.72. Ryan was also on the winning 400 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
The Nittany Lions swept the diving, as Connor Scanlon led the way with a 305.50 on the 1-meter dive. He was followed by Jack Crow (299.50) and Hector Garcia Boissier (282.95).
For the women’s team, Ally McHugh and Casey Francis finished first and second with personal bests of 9:53.82 and 9:53.85, respectively, in the 1000 freestyle.
Tommie Dillione won the 200 freestyle (1:49.24), and Katelyn Sowinski took the 200 butterfly (1:58.95).
The meet between the sides will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Comments