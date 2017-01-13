Penn State swimming opens competition

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

4:03 In sickness and in health

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:55 Penn State running back Saquon Barkley staying humble