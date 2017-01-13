Penn State men’s volleyball loses to Ball State

The No. 14 ranked Penn State men’s volleyball team fell to No. 15 Ball State 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25) on Friday night at John E. Worthen Arena.
Chris Nugent led the Nittany Lions (1-2) with 17 kills, Kevin Gear had six blocks, and a pair of players — Luke Braswell and Royce Clemens — recorded 11 digs. Braswell gave out 41 assists, leading the team to .174 hitting.
Brendan Surane and Matt Szews had 14 kills apiece for the Cardinals (4-1), while Connor Gross doled out 43 assists and Alex Pia posted five blocks.
The Nittany Lions and Cardinals split the first two sets, but Ball State had little trouble in the final two. The home side didn’t trail in its third set win, and the Cardinals ended the fourth — and effectively, the match — on a 14-8 run.
Penn State looks to rebound on the road at IPFW on Saturday night.
