Penn State

January 13, 2017 11:43 PM

Penn State women’s hockey drops CHA contest

From CDT staff reports

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Penn State lost 3-1 to Syracuse in a College Hockey America conference contest on Friday night at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.

The Nittany Lions (5-14-4, 4-4-1 CHA) trailed early against the Orange (6-10-5, 5-2-2), with Emily Costales scoring less than two minutes into game.

Costales and Stephanie Grossi stretched Syracuse’s lead to 3-0 with second-period goals before Penn State cut the deficit with a third-period score from freshman Brooke Madsen, her fourth of the season.

Penn State and Syracuse close out their series on Saturday.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos