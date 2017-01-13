Penn State women’s hockey drops CHA contest

Penn State lost 3-1 to Syracuse in a College Hockey America conference contest on Friday night at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.
The Nittany Lions (5-14-4, 4-4-1 CHA) trailed early against the Orange (6-10-5, 5-2-2), with Emily Costales scoring less than two minutes into game.
Costales and Stephanie Grossi stretched Syracuse’s lead to 3-0 with second-period goals before Penn State cut the deficit with a third-period score from freshman Brooke Madsen, her fourth of the season.
Penn State and Syracuse close out their series on Saturday.
