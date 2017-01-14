Penn State men’s swimming and diving team hands Yale its first loss

Penn State earned a huge win on Saturday by topping previously unbeaten Yale 185-168 inside McCoy Natatorium.
The teams competed in a two-day meet with the score tied entering the day at 93-93. The Bulldogs won the 400 IM, which was the next to last event in the meet. The Nittany Lions (2-3) led by eight going into the 400 freestyle relay.
Penn State’s team of JP Cervone, Bob Banley, Matt Stasiunas and Shane Ryan came across first in a time of 2:59.46 to secure the win and hand Yale (8-1) its first loss. Stasiunas competed in that 400 IM race placing fifth.
Ryan had a solid meet winning or being part of winning team in six events. He won the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and the 50 freestyle in 19.72 seconds. He was part of the winning 400 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay team.
Hector Garcia Boissier and Connor Scanlon helped the Nittany Lions sweep the 3-meter and 1-meter diving events.
