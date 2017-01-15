Penn State women’s gymnastics falls to Nebraska

The No. 18 Penn State women’s gymnastics team fell short in its Big Ten opener Sunday.
The Nittany Lions suffered a 195.700-192.900 loss to No. 12 Nebraska at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nicole Medvitz provided the highlight for Penn State, finishing first in the balance beam with a score of 9.900. It was the eighth title of her career in the event.
Penn State’s Briannah Tsang tied for second on the floor exercise (9.825) and tied for third on the vault with teammate Gianna LaGuardia (9.800). Sabrina Garcia was fifth on the floor exercise (9.800).
Nittany Lions freshman Kristen Politz took third in the all-around with a score of 39.050 and tied for third on the uneven bars (9.875).
Penn State hosts Maryland at 4 p.m. Saturday.
