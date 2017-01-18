Dannielle Gibson named Big Ten Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week

Penn State’s Dannielle Gibson was named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.
The senior from the Bahamas won the triple jump at the Nittany Lion Challenge with a distance of 43 feet, nine inches. Gibson’s mark ranks second all-time in indoor school history.
She also placed third in the long jump at the Nittany Lion Challenge.
Gibson, ranked No. 2 in the triple jump this season, split the honor with Illinois’ Kandie Bloch-Jones, who finished first in the high jump at the Illini Classic.
This is Gibson’s first Big Ten Indoor Field weekly award.
Penn State travels to the Rod McCravy Memorial this weekend at University of Kentucky.
