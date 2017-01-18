Shane Ryan, Kaelan Freund earn weekly Big Ten honors

Penn State senior Shane Ryan was named the Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and teammate Kaelan Freund was dubbed the Big Ten Freshman Men’s Swimmer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.
Ryan, who has claimed the weekly honor following five of the six meets he’s swam in this season, placed first six times against Yale over the weekend.
Ryan swam the 50 freestyle in under 20 seconds (19.72), set a pool record in the 100 butterfly (47.24 seconds), nearly bested his own pool record in the 100 freestyle, and contributed to three winning relay teams.
As for Freund, he won the 100 and 200 breaststroke against Yale and was runner-up in the 200 and 400 IM.
Penn state will host Navy for Senior Day at noon Saturday.
