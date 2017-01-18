Big Ten Network to air trio of Penn State gymnastics meets

The Big Ten Network will feature two Penn State men’s gymnastics home meets televised this season, while the women’s team will have one meet televised.
The men’s gymnastics team hosts Michigan at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 18 and welcomes Iowa at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 25. Both will be aired live on BTN.
The women’s side will travel to Iowa on Mar. 11. The meet will be aired live on BTN Plus at 4 p.m. and on BTN delay for Sunday, Mar. 12.
Both the women’s and men’s Big Ten Championships will be televised on BTN, as well. The men’s championships, hosted at Illinois, are on April 7 and 8, and women’s will be held at Rutgers on Mar. 18.
