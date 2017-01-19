Nielsen nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award

Penn State women’s hockey player Sarah Nielsen is a nominee for the 2017 Hockey Humanitarian Award, as announced by the honor’s foundation on Thursday.
Nielsen, a senior, is one of 15 student-athletes, and one of five females, to be nominated for the award. She joins Penn State men’s hockey player David Goodwin on the list.
Nielsen, who spent time over the summer at a Young Life camp in her home state of Minnesota, is a two-time All-Big Ten Academic Team honoree and a three-time All-CHA Academic team member.
The finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February, and the winner will be recognized in a ceremony on April 7.
