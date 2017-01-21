Danae Rivers sets new Penn State indoor track and field mark

On the final day of the Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational at the University of Kentucky, Danae Rivers broke a Penn State record for the 800 meters.
Rivers had a time of 2:04.04 to top the previous mark held by Briene Simmons by a full second. Simmons set the record in 2007. Rivers though finished second in the event.
Dannielle Gibson won the triple jump.
On the men’s side, Isaiah Harris did what he does best by winning the 800 meters. He finished with a time of 1:46.65. Harris is the reigning Big Ten champion in the event.
Robert Cardina finished second in the heptathlon with a two-day total of 5,295 points.
State College graduate Bryce Williams finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 51-1.75. The Nittany Lions claimed three of the top seven spots in the event.
