Penn State men’s, women’s swimming and diving team sweep Navy

Saturday marked the last time that some Penn State swimmers and divers ever compete in McCoy Natatorium.
The Nittany Lions men’s and women’s teams each sent the seniors off with wins over Navy. The men won 173-127 and the women 199-99.
Senior Shane Ryan won three individual events and helped the 400 freestyle relay team come from behind for another win. Ryan broke his own pool record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 42.99 seconds. He also won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Hector Garcia Boissier swept the diving events.
On the women’s side, senior Mackenzie Cornell swept the diving events. Cornell’s teammates Christina Crowell and McKayla Mawn took second and third, respectively, for a Penn State sweep of the podium in the three-meter dive.
Seniors Casey Francis and Katie Saloky each won multiple events. Francis won the 1,000 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Saloky took the top spot in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
