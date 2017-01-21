Penn State men’s gymnastics adjusts on fly in win over Army West Point

Penn State men’s gymnastics had a game plan coming into Saturday’s meet with Army.
However, during warmups some guys developed some back spasms and one and ankle injury. The Nittany Lions came out on top, though, 414.2-396.05.
Dominic DiFulvio won the all-around with a score of 82.6 with Favian Valdez placing third. Valdez also won the pommel horse with DiFulvio winning the still rings and tying for first in the vault.
Wyatt Tyndall won the floor exercise and Franz Card was on top in the parallel bars.
The lone event the Black Knights won was the high bar.
