Briannah Tsang leads Penn State women’s gymnastics over Maryland

Briannah Tsang won her seventh career all-around meet title as Penn State women’s gymnastics snuck by Maryland 195.525 to 194.725 on Saturday.
Tsang finished with a score of 39.325. Her teammates Kristen Politz (39.050) and Sabrina Garcia (38.725) helped sweep the all-around podium.
Tsang won the vault, tied for first in the balance beam and finished second in the uneven bars. Garcia won the uneven bars and tied with Politz and Peyton Schuller for the floor exercise crown.
The Nittany Lions team score was a season-best.
Comments