Penn State men’s soccer team honoring former goalie Connor Darcey

Penn State men’s lacrosse started a tradition last season they hope lasts for generations, honoring a former teammate.
Connor Darcey would have been a senior goaltender this season for the Nittany Lions, but he was killed in an automobile accident in Boston in June 2015. After the raw emotions of the loss went away, coach Jeff Tambroni and his players discussed ways to honor Darcey, including retiring his number, but decided instead to have a senior each season take over No. 16. James Burke wore it last spring and midfielder Matt Sexton will switch to No. 16 this season.
“When Connor passed away,” Tambroni said, “we wanted to reflect on his future and how to carry on that spirit, and hope that we can carry that spirit along long after we leave, long after these (players) graduate, long after I’m the head coach of Penn State, and that tradition becomes a long-standing tradition and the spirit of Connor Darcey always remains a part of this program.”
Tambroni hopes the move helps connect future Nittany Lions to the past and appreciate what comes before them.
“He was a wonderful teammate,” Tambroni said, “he was a brother, he was a son, and that is the legacy that we would love left behind.”
