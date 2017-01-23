State College’s Bryce Williams making big leaps with Penn State track and field team

Leaving an impressive mark in his first meet of the spring for the Penn State track and field team was Bryce Williams. The 2015 State College graduate hit a personal-best 51 feet, 8 1/4 inches in the triple jump at the Nittany Lion Challenge on Jan. 14.
He followed it up by posting a mark 6 1/2 inches shorter at a meet at Kentucky last weekend, and had several other attempts at over 50 feet, much to the pleasure of coach John Gondack.
“You want to be able to be consistent in what you do,” Gondack said. “Bryce has come back and been really consistent so far and continues to improve in the long jump as well.”
Surpassing his previous best by about 1 1/2 feet was even more welcome after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
“Bryce’s knee — knock on wood — is in great shape right now,” Gondack said.
Williams is among a number of former Little Lions on the roster, along with Griffin Thompson, Tristan Daman, Alex Shisler, Hannah Catalano, Victoria Crawford, Megan Fry and Natasha Fedkina.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
Comments