Shane Ryan, Kaelan Freund earn Big Ten honors

For the third time in a row, Penn State’s Shane Ryan and Kaelan Freund have been named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Wednesday.
Ryan, a senior, won three individual events for Penn State against Navy. He broke his own McCoy Natatorium record with a 42.99-second performance in the 100 freestyle, while also winning the 50 freestyle (19.76) and 100 butterfly (48.01).
Additionally, Ryan contributed to the victorious 400 freestyle relay team, swimming the final leg to secure a comeback win.
Freund won three individual events against Navy: the 100 breaststroke (55.10), 200 breaststroke (2:02.17), and 200 medley (1:50.60). He also chipped in on the 200 medley relay winning squad.
Ryan, Freund and the Nittany Lions travel to Villanova on Feb. 3.
Comments