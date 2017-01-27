Women’s lacrosse coach Amy Altig promoted

Amy Altig, a longtime assistant under Penn State women’s lacrosse head coach Missy Doherty, was promoted to associate head coach entering the 2017 season, the program announced Friday.
Altig has spent the past six seasons with the Nittany Lions, joining Penn State in 2011 after three years as an assistant with Princeton.
A standout goalkeeper in her playing days at James Madison, Altig has helped develop Penn State’s netminders, including Emi Smith, the 2015 Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year and All-American.
Altig and the Nittany Lions begin their 2017 campaign by hosting Albany on Feb. 4.
Comments