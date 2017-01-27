Penn State

Women’s hockey blown out by Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK

Fresh off a sweep of RIT, Penn State couldn’t keep up its winning ways, falling to Mercyhurst 6-0 on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions were outshot 32-13, and Mercyhurst’s offensive pressure started from the get-go.

Rachael Smith opened the scoring in the first period, and a pair of goals by Sarah Hine in the second gave the Lakers a 3-0 lead.

Mercyhurst continued piling on in the final period. Four minutes in, Callie Paddock found the back of the net, followed by a Taylor Accursi goal less than five minutes later. Smith added a second goal late in the third.

Penn State goaltender Hannah Ehresmann made 26 saves.

The Nittany Lions host Mercyhurst again on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State

