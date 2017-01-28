Penn State women’s tennis suffers setback to James Madison

Penn State and James Madison women’s tennis teams split the singles matches but the Dukes captured the doubles points for a 4-3 win on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions picked up singles victories from Katia Blik, Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley. Blik topped Rachel Nelson 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
Smith earned a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles and Hanley won at No. 5 singles 6-4, 6-4.
Blik and Devan McCluskey teamed up for the lone doubles win for Penn State over Tiema Guibe and Kimmy Herrock 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
