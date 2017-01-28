Penn State

Penn State women’s tennis suffers setback to James Madison

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State and James Madison women’s tennis teams split the singles matches but the Dukes captured the doubles points for a 4-3 win on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions picked up singles victories from Katia Blik, Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley. Blik topped Rachel Nelson 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.

Smith earned a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles and Hanley won at No. 5 singles 6-4, 6-4.

Blik and Devan McCluskey teamed up for the lone doubles win for Penn State over Tiema Guibe and Kimmy Herrock 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Penn State

