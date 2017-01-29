Penn State’s Crow finishes first at diving invitational

Jack Crow took first in the men’s 3-meter springboard at the Penn State Zone A Diving Invitational on Sunday.
Crow, a Penn State sophomore, recorded a score of 368.20 to finish first. Nittany Lions teammate Hector Garcia Boissier finished second with a score of 367.15, and Penn State’s Connor Scanlon was third with a score of 322.45.
Penn State’s Mackenzie Cornell placed second in the women’s 1-meter with a score of 284.35. Elaina Faerber (253.35) finished third for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State faces Villanova at 4 p.m. Friday.
