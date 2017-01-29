Penn State

January 29, 2017 11:20 PM

Penn State’s Crow finishes first at diving invitational

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Jack Crow took first in the men’s 3-meter springboard at the Penn State Zone A Diving Invitational on Sunday.

Crow, a Penn State sophomore, recorded a score of 368.20 to finish first. Nittany Lions teammate Hector Garcia Boissier finished second with a score of 367.15, and Penn State’s Connor Scanlon was third with a score of 322.45.

Penn State’s Mackenzie Cornell placed second in the women’s 1-meter with a score of 284.35. Elaina Faerber (253.35) finished third for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State faces Villanova at 4 p.m. Friday.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Livingston gets pin in Rec Hall debut

View more video

Sports Videos