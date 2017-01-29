Loxsom sets world record at Penn State National Open

Former Penn State standout Casimir Loxsom set a world record at the Penn State National Open on Saturday.
Loxsom recorded a time of 1:14.91 in the men’s 600-meter run, edging Nittany Lions sophomore Isaiah Harris, who finished in 1:14.96. Loxsom and Harris’ times are the top 2 in the world.
Tessa Barrett broke a program record in the women’s 3,000 with a time of 9:07.22. Danae Rivers won the women’s mile, finishing in 4:34.87 to set a program record.
Other individual event winners for Penn State included: Keianna Albury (women’s 200), Malik Moffett (men’s 200), Domenic Perretta (men’s 800), Timothy McGowan (men’s 3,000), Dannielle Gibson (women’s triple jump), State College graduate Bryce Williams (men’s triple jump), Alyssa Robinson (women’s shot put) and Jon Yohman (men’s shot put).
