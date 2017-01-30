Penn State women’s lacrosse picked high in preseason rankings

On the heels of an NCAA semifinal appearance last season, the Penn State women’s lacrosse team is No. 7 in the preseason national rankings and was picked No. 2 in the preseason Big Ten coaches’ poll.
The Nittany Lions trailed Maryland, the unanimous No. 1 by the coaches, in the conference poll. The Big Ten also released its preseason honors list, with Penn State attacker Madison Carter, goalie Steph Lazo and midfielder Abby Smucker all selected.
The Lions are No. 7 in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association preseason rankings. Defending national champion North Carolina, which beat Penn State in the NCAA semifinals last May, has the No. 1 spot, followed closely by the Terrapins.
The regular season opens at noon Saturday at Holuba Hall with Penn State hosting Albany.
