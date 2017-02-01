Penn State indoor track and field’s Tessa Barrett, Danae Rivers and Isaiah Harris honored by Big Ten

Penn State hauled in several conference awards on Wednesday thanks to an impressive weekend in the Penn State National Open.
Tessa Barrett and Danae Rivers shared the Big Ten women’s track athlete of the week award. Isaiah Harris claimed a share of the Big Ten men’s track athlete of the week honor. Michigan’s Ned Willig was the other winner.
Harris set a new NCAA record for the 600 meters when he finished runner-up in a time of 1:14.96. He was beaten by Casimir Loxsom, who is a Penn State graduate and was the record holder. Loxsom became the world record holder in the 600 meters with his time of 1:14.88.
Rivers broke her third Nittany Lion record winning the mile in 4:34.87. It broke Tori Gerlach’s mark of 4:37.83 set last season. Rivers is No. 1 in the NCAA in the mile. Earlier this season, she broke the 800- and 600-meter marks.
Barrett also broke a record. She topped Bridget Franke’s time in the 3,000-meter race by almost three seconds. Barrett finished with the top NCAA time of 9:07.22 as Franke set her pace in 2009 at 9:10.04.
