Penn State’s Isaiah Harris on Bowerman Award watch list

Penn State’s Isaiah Harris was named Thursday to the Bowerman Watch List by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Nittany Lion sophomore is just the second in program history to make the list, updated monthly. Harris turned in a time of 1 minute, 14.96 seconds in the 600-meter run at the Penn State National Open, a collegiate record, and he is second in the nation with his times in the 800 and 1,000.
The next watch list, named for legendary former Oregon coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, will be released March 1.
