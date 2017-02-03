Penn State swimming & diving finish regular season with sweep of Villanova

The Penn State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept Villanova with 186-78 and 177-86 wins, respectively, closing out the regular season and heading into the Big Ten Championships on a winning note.
For the women’s team, Niki Price won the 100 and 200 freestyle, Ally McHugh captured the 200 butterfly and Katie Saloky took home the 50 freestyle. Siena Salvaggio won the 500 freestyle, Amber Glenn placed first in the 1000 freestyle, Annalee Johnson topped the 200 breaststroke and Heather MacDougall notched first in the 200 IM.
On the mens’s side, Shane Ryan won the 200 backstroke, Ryan O’Neill took the 200 freestyle and John Nunez touched first in the 1000 freestyle. Other winners for the Nittany Lions included Kaelan Freund (200 breaststroke), Matt DiNunzio (200 butterfly), Andrew Schuehler (200 IM), Tomer Zamir (50 freestyle) and Joao Cervone (500 freestyle).
Penn State’s Hector Garcia Boissier and Mackenzie Cornell swept the men’s and women’s diving events, respectively.
The Penn State women’s swimming and diving team competes in the Big Ten Championships Feb. 15-18, while the men’s squad hits the pool Feb. 22-25 at Ohio State.
