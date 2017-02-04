Penn State women’s lacrosse cruises past Albany

Paced by huge offensive performances from Madison Carter and Steph Lazo, the Penn State women’s lacrosse team cruised to a 20-9 win over Albany on Saturday afternoon.
Carter posted a career-high seven points on six goals and an assist, while Lazo racked up 12 points on five goals and seven assists. Katie O’Donnell also netted five goals to go with an assist in the season opener at Holuba Hall.
The Nittany Lions also got single goals from Abby Smucker, Kayla Brisolari, Taylor Bleistein and Shelby Wells.
Cat Raisone made seven saves for the win as Penn State outshot Albany 31-16.
Sarah Martin’s three goals and two assists led the Great Danes.
