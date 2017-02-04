Penn State

February 4, 2017 8:01 PM

Penn State wins men’s and women’s titles in track and field

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State took both the men’s and women’s team titles Saturday at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge Cup at the Multisport Facility.

The Nittany Lion men finished with 202.50 points and the women scored 161.

In the mile, Timothy McGowan won in 4 minutes, 6.73 seconds while Lisa Bennatan led seven Penn State women in the top 10 in 4:54.43. State College’s Natasha Fedkina was sixth (4:58.21) and Hannah Catalano was eighth (5:01.79).

Domenic Perretta won the 600 in 1:20.18, and Frances Bull took the women’s race in 1:32.38. Julie Kocjancic won the 800 in 2:09.40, Jon Yohman won the shot put (60-0 1/4) and Alyssa Robinson won the women’s shot put (52-3 1/4).

State College graduate Alex Shisler took third in the 400 (49.45) and Tristan Daman was sixth in the 200 (22.50).

On Friday, Lexi Masterson won the pole vault, clearing 13-2 1/2, while State College’s Megan Fry was fourth at 12-8 3/4. Malik Moffett (24-4 1/2) and State College’s Bryce Williams (22-11 3/4) were 1-2 in the long jump, and Darien Williams won the 60-meter dash in 6.97 while Williams was third in 7.05 and Daman was fourth, also in 7.05. Obeng Marfo won the weight throw (58-0 1/4) and Brady Bobbitt won the 5,000 in 15:13.83.

