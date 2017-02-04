Penn State wins men’s and women’s titles in track and field

Penn State took both the men’s and women’s team titles Saturday at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge Cup at the Multisport Facility.
The Nittany Lion men finished with 202.50 points and the women scored 161.
In the mile, Timothy McGowan won in 4 minutes, 6.73 seconds while Lisa Bennatan led seven Penn State women in the top 10 in 4:54.43. State College’s Natasha Fedkina was sixth (4:58.21) and Hannah Catalano was eighth (5:01.79).
Domenic Perretta won the 600 in 1:20.18, and Frances Bull took the women’s race in 1:32.38. Julie Kocjancic won the 800 in 2:09.40, Jon Yohman won the shot put (60-0 1/4) and Alyssa Robinson won the women’s shot put (52-3 1/4).
State College graduate Alex Shisler took third in the 400 (49.45) and Tristan Daman was sixth in the 200 (22.50).
On Friday, Lexi Masterson won the pole vault, clearing 13-2 1/2, while State College’s Megan Fry was fourth at 12-8 3/4. Malik Moffett (24-4 1/2) and State College’s Bryce Williams (22-11 3/4) were 1-2 in the long jump, and Darien Williams won the 60-meter dash in 6.97 while Williams was third in 7.05 and Daman was fourth, also in 7.05. Obeng Marfo won the weight throw (58-0 1/4) and Brady Bobbitt won the 5,000 in 15:13.83.
