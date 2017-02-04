Penn State men’s gymnastics falls to Illinois

Penn State suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Illinois 411.350-404.550 at Huff Hall.
The Nittany Lions got an event win from Steve Nedoroscik on the pommel horse, with a 14.350, and Favian Valdez was the all-around champion with an 80.950 total. It was the first all-around title for the freshman.
Dominic DiFulvio took second with a 14.200 on the rings and tied for third on the vault with a 14.050. Sam Zakutney was third on the parallel bars with a 14.150 and Michael Burns placed second on the high bar at 14.300 and third on the vault at 14.100.
The Nittany Lions return to action Feb. 11, hosting a double-dual with the Nittany Lion women against Ohio State at Rec Hall.
