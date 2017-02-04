Penn State women’s gymnastics edges Michigan State

Penn State earned a 195.925-194.775 win over Michigan State at Rec Hall on Saturday.
Sabrina Garcia won the all-around with a score of 39.400. It was her first career all-around title.
Garcial also tied for first on the floor exercise (9.900). Nicole Medvitz won the balance beam title with a score of 9.900, edging teammate Briannah Tsang (9.850).
Garcia tied for second with teammate Emma Sibson on the vault (9.850) and tied for second with teammate Kristen Politz on the uneven bars (9.850). Tsang took third on the floor exercise (9.875).
Penn State hosts Ohio State on Saturday.
