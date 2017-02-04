Penn State men’s tennis beats Cleveland State, Lehigh

Penn State cruised to two wins on Saturday, beating Cleveland State 7-0 and Lehigh 6-0.
Penn State’s Christian Lekoseljac, Christos Antonopoulos, Aws Laaribi, Marc Collado, Ben Lieb and Matt Galush each won their singles matches against Cleveland State. In doubles, Nittany Lions duo Christian Lutschaunig and David Kohan won at No. 1 doubles, Henry Gordon and Lieb won at No. 2 doubles, and Antonopoulos and Gabriel Nemeth won at No. 3 doubles.
Against Lehigh, Gordon, Nemeth, Lieb, Nika Dolidze, Kohan and Collado won in singles play. Kohan and Lutschaunig earned a win at No. 1 doubles, Galush and Laaribi won at No. 2 doubles, and Lakoseljac and Dolidze won at No. 3 doubles.
Penn State (2-0) hosts Cornell and St. Bonaventure on Sunday.
Comments