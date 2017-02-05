Penn State men’s tennis splits Sunday pair

Penn State blanked St. Bonaventure and lost to Cornell to close their opening weekend of the spring semester at the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center.
In a 7-0 win against the Bonnies later Sunday, the Nittany Lions swept through the singles with wins for Henry Gordon, Gabriel Nemeth, Nika Dolidze, David Kohan and Zach and Ben Lieb. They also got doubles wins from the teams of Nemeth and Christos Antonopoulos, and Gordon and Dolidze. The third doubles match was halted when the doubles point was secured.
Earlier Sunday against the Big Red, Cornell swept the doubles matches and won three of four completed singles matches for a 4-1 victory. The lone win for the Lions came from Aws Laaribi, stopping Cornell’s Daniel Grunberger 6-1, 7-5.
Penn State stays home for its next matches, hosting Virginia Commonwealth on Friday.
