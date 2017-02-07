Steph Lazo earns Big Ten weekly honor

Penn State’s Steph Lazo was named the Big Ten women’s lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions opened their season with a 20-9 win over Albany on Saturday, and Lazo was a significant reason why. The senior attacker recorded a career-high 12 points, netting five goals and doling out seven assists.
It was a solid start to the season for Lazo, who is coming off a productive junior campaign (34 goals, 37 assists).
Lazo and the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend, welcoming Towson on Saturday afternoon.
