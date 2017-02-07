Penn State

February 7, 2017 8:53 PM

Steph Lazo earns Big Ten weekly honor

From CDT staff reports

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Penn State’s Steph Lazo was named the Big Ten women’s lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions opened their season with a 20-9 win over Albany on Saturday, and Lazo was a significant reason why. The senior attacker recorded a career-high 12 points, netting five goals and doling out seven assists.

It was a solid start to the season for Lazo, who is coming off a productive junior campaign (34 goals, 37 assists).

Lazo and the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend, welcoming Towson on Saturday afternoon.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

View more video

Sports Videos