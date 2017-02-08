Penn State

February 8, 2017 8:54 PM

Penn State’s Max O’Keefe earns two Big Ten men’s lacrosse honors

From CDT staff reports

Penn State attackman Max O’Keefe earned both Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors Wednesday following a collegiate debut that saw him record seven goals on 12 shots in a 15-11 win over Robert Morris.

He was the first Penn State player to record seven goals in a game since April 30, 1983, when Rich Russo set a program-record 10 goals against Montclair State. O’Keefe’s single-game mark currently sits as the fourth-most in the record books.

Penn State (1-0) will take on Hobart College at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Victory, N.Y.

