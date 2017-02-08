Penn State swimming and diving’s Hector Garcia Boissier, Kaelan Freund honored by Big Ten

Sophomore diver Hector Garcia Boissier was named the Big Ten Diver of the Week, while Kaelan Freund earned Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced Wednesday.
Freund recently recorded a pair of first-place finishes against Villanova in the 200-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle. This is her fourth such honor of the season. Garcia Boissier is no stranger to the weekly honor either. After registering NCAA Zone qualifying marks against Villanova in both the one- and three-meter diving events, he earned his second weekly honor of the season.
Wisconsin senior Cannon Clifton prevented the Nittany Lions’ sweep of the awards after being named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week.
Comments