Penn State cross country recognized for academic success

The Penn State women’s cross country team as a whole, as well as three individual student-athletes, were recognized for academic success by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Thursday.
The Nittany Lions earned the Division I Cross Country Team Academic Award, boasting a team GPA of 3.39.
Additionally, Tessa Barrett, Elizabeth Chikotas and Kathryn Munks were recognized as All-Academic. The individual requirements are having at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA, and finishing in the top-25 at NCAA Regionals or as an All-American at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
