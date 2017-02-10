Penn State softball knocks off No. 4 LSU

The Penn State softball team upset No. 4 Louisiana State 7-3 in its second game at the Tiger Classic on Friday night.
Toni Polk and Tori Dubois both had two-run singles to highlight the Nittany Lions’ five-run third inning. Shelby Miller went 1 for 3, scored two runs and drove in one run, and Mollie Sorenson scored twice in Penn State’s win.
Madison Seifert allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings to earn the win. Seifert also struck out three and walked four.
The Nittany Lions bounced back to beat the Tigers after falling 4-1 to McNeese State in their season opener Friday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions were held to four singles by winning pitcher Baylee Corbello, who struck out four and walked two. Shelby Miller’s fifth-inning RBI single brought in the lone Penn State run.
Tori Yanitor accounted for all of the Cowgirls’ scoring, cracking a three-run home run in the fifth and adding an RBI groundout in the seventh.
Penn State (1-1) faces Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday and LSU at 6:30 p.m.
Comments