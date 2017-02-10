Penn State’s Barrett, Albury earn wins at invitationals

Tessa Barrett and Keianna Albury provided the highlights for Penn State’s competitors at two invitationals Friday.
At the Husky Classic at the University of Washington, Barrett won the women’s 5K with a time of 15:51.32. Penn State’s Jillian Hunsberger finished 11th (16:08.61).
Their teammates competed at the Spire Invitational at the Spire Institute.
Albury won the women’s 200 with a time of 23.68.
Malik Moffett (21.14) and Xavier Smith (21.23) finished second and third, respectively, in the men’s 200.
Sam Reiser was second in the men’s 600 with a time of 1:18.37.
Both invitationals continue Saturday.
