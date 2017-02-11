Penn State

Penn State women’s lacrosse tops Towson

UNIVERSITY PARK

Steph Lazo recorded five goals and one assist to lead the No. 7 Penn State women’s lacrosse team to a 13-11 win over No. 19 Towson on Saturday.

Madison Carter added three goals and Katie O’Donnell had two goals for the Nittany Lions, who jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first half.

Lazo scored four goals in the first half to help Penn State take a 9-2 lead into halftime. Towson pulled within 9-8 in the second half, but the Nittany Lions responded with four straight goals to regain control.

Penn State (2-0) hosts Wales for an exhibition game Wednesday and Lehigh on Saturday.

Penn State

