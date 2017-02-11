Penn State finishes second at Big Ten Match Play Championship

Fifth-seeded Penn State finished second at the Big Ten Match Play Championship, falling to third-seeded Northwestern 3.5-2.5 in the finals Saturday at Hammock Beach Resort.
Ryan Dornes and Cole Miller earned wins for the Nittany Lions, and Penn State’s JD Hughes and Northwestern’s Andrew Whalen halved their match. For Northwestern, Conor Richardson, Everton Hawkins and Dylan Wu picked up wins.
Penn State reached the finals after beating Iowa on a tiebreaker of holes won.
The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes finished the match tied 3-3. Charles Huntzinger, Alec Bard and Ryan Dornes earned wins for Penn State, which faces Michigan State at the Challenge at Champions in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 25.
Comments