Penn State softball falls to Oklahoma State, LSU

Penn State lost twice Saturday at the Tiger Classic, falling 1-0 to Oklahoma State and 14-1 to No. 4 Louisiana State.
In the first game, Oklahoma State pitcher Brandi Needham earned the win, striking out four and allowing five hits and two walks in seven innings. Penn State’s Madison Seifert allowed one run on five hits in six innings in the loss.
After Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Shippy reached on an error and stole second in the first inning, she scored the game’s lone run on a single by Taylor Lynch.
Penn State’s Shelby Miller went 2 for 2 with a walk.
LSU then scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and eight runs in the third on its way to a five-inning win.
Emily Griggs and Sahvanna Jaquish both went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Bailey Landry went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI triple. Amber Serrett hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 14-1.
Toni Polk drove in Penn State’s lone run on a sacrifice fly.
Jessica Cummings allowed eight runs (two earned) in two innings to take the loss for the Nittany Lions, who committed four errors.
Penn State (1-3) faces McNeese State at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Comments