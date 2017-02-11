Penn State women’s gymnastics falls to Ohio State

Penn State fell 195.950-195.850 to No. 18 Ohio State on Saturday.
Penn State’s Briannah Tsang tied for first in the all-around with a score of 39.400. Nittany Lions teammates Sabrina Garcia and Nicole Medvitz tied for first on the balance beam, recording scores of 9.875.
Tsang and Garcia tied for second on the uneven bars (9.900), and Emma Sibson placed second on the vault (9.825).
Tsang tied for second on the floor exercise (9.900) and finished third on the balance beam (9.825).
Penn State will face Sacramento State, Texas Woman’s University and Western Michigan in a quad meet Feb. 19 in Denton, Texas.
