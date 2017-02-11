Penn State men’s gymnastics comes up short in loss to Ohio State

Sam Zakutney won two events for Penn State in its 419.150-417.750 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
Zakutney finished first on the parallel bars with a score of 14.750 and took first in the all-around with a score of 83.159. He was the only gymnast to compete in the all-around. Zakutney also finished second on the high bar (14.300).
Penn State’s Stephen Nedoroscik placed second on the pommel horse (14.800), and Leroy Clarke Jr. finished third (14.700). Dominic DiFulvio finished second on the still rings (14.500) and third in the floor exercise (14.150).
Jeremy Munn placed third on the vault (14.300).
The Nittany Lions will compete at the Winter Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday.
