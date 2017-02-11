Penn State athletes post personal bests at indoor invitationals

Fourteen Penn State track and field athletes — from both the men’s and women’s teams — set indoor personal bests Saturday at both the Spire Invitational and Husky Classic.
Freshman Danae Rivers was once again the big story at the Husky Classic, as she posted a time in the mile of 4 minutes, 32.55 seconds to break her own school record. That time is currently tops in the NCAA this season.
On the men’s side, in the Spire Invitational, the 1,600-meter relay team raced to a first-place finish with a season-best time of 3:07.81. Reigning Big Ten indoor and outdoor champion Isaiah Harris led the way, along with teammates Dan Chisena, Xavier Smith and Sam Reiser.
The Nittany Lions are next set for the Penn State Tune-Up meet at noon Saturday.
