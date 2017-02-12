Penn State men’s tennis beats James Madison, Bucknell

2:02 Heart monitors help Penn State men's hockey improve performance Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice