Penn State men’s tennis beats James Madison, Bucknell

The Penn State men’s tennis team cruised to a pair of wins Sunday, beating both James Madison and Bucknell 7-0.
The Nittany Lions won every singles and doubles match against the Dukes and Bison.
Constant De La Bassetiere, Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos each earned wins in singles play in both matches. Aws Laaribi, Ben Lieb and Marc Collado won their singles matches in the win over James Madison. Nika Dolidze, Henry Gordon and Gabriel Nemeth picked up singles wins in the victory over Bucknell.
Antonopoulos and Gordon won doubles matches against James Madison and Bucknell.
The Nittany Lions (6-1) host Ohio State at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
