Penn State softball falls to McNeese State

Penn State lost its third straight game Sunday, falling 6-0 to McNeese State in its final game at the Tiger Classic.
Tori Yanitor’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave McNeese State a 3-0 lead. The Cowgirls then added three runs on three errors in the fifth.
Penn State’s Madison Seifert allowed six runs (three earned) and four hits in five innings to take the loss.
The Nittany Lions (1-4) return to action in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Atlanta this weekend, opening play against Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. Friday.
Comments