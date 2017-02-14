Red Flash strike down Nittany Lions

The St. Francis men’s volleyball team once again has figured out what the rest of the EIVA has not.
The Red Flash held off a Penn State comeback for a five-set victory, handing the Nittany Lions their first conference loss of the season. St. Francis prevailed at DeGol Arena 3-2 (25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 21-25, 15-10) for its third win in the last four meetings between the neighboring rivals.
The match was the third straight five-set affair for Penn State and the sixth of the season; Penn State posted a 4-2 record in those matches.
Jalen Penrose’s 13 kills and three aces paced the Nittany Lions (8-5, 3-1), with Kevin Gear adding seven kills and seven blocks. Royce Clemens picked up 11 digs, Matt Callaway added five blocks and Nathan Smith gave out 36 assists as the team hit .121.
The Red Flash (4-8, 1-3) dominated at the service line 10-3 in aces, led by Daniel Ford’s five to go with 43 assists. Michael Fisher’s 16 kills, Jeff Hogan’s 13 kills and Keith Kegerreis’ six blocks also led the way while seven blocks came from Stephen Braswell, who outdueled his brother, Luke at Penn State.
The Nittany Lions return home to host Harvard on Friday night at Rec Hall.
