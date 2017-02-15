Penn State sits in 9th place at Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The Penn State women’s swimming and diving team currently sits tied in ninth place after Day 1 of the four-day Big Ten championships that started Wednesday in Purdue’s Boilermaker Aquatic Center.
Minnesota leads with 118 points, followed by Michigan (114), Wisconsin (110), Indiana (108) and Ohio State (102). Penn State has 74 points and is tied with Nebraska, Illinois and Rutgers.
The Nittany Lions posted season-best times in both the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay but finished in seventh and 13th place, respectively, in those events.
The meet continues at Purdue on 11 a.m. Thursday.
