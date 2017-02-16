Five Nittany Lions compete in finals at Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Four Nittany Lions advanced to the 500 freestyle finals and Katie Saloky made the A final of the 50 freestyle on Thursday night at the Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in the Boilermaker Aquatic Center.
Penn State ranks eighth after seven completed events with 174 points. Indiana leads with 393, while Iowa (172) and Rutgers (171.5) are ninth and 10th, respectively.
Saloky placed eighth in her first Big Ten A finals appearance with a time of 22.60 seconds.
Casey Francis and Sienna Salvaggio finished 12th and 14th, respectively, while competing in the B final of the 500 freestyle. Ally McHugh (18th overall) and Katelyn Sowinski (24th) competed in the C final.
The meet continues with preliminary heats at 11 a.m. Friday, with finals scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. that night.
