Penn State men’s volleyball sweeps Harvard

The Penn State men’s volleyball team wasn’t afraid of a few late deficits on Friday night at Rec Hall.
Despite trailing late in both the second and third sets, the No. 13 Nittany Lions rallied to sweep Harvard 25-17, 35-33, 25-22. The Nittany Lions trailed 21-17 in the third set before going on an 8-1 run to clinch the sweep.
Penn State’s Lee Smith recorded a match-high 16 kills, with 15 kills for Cal Mende and 10 for Aidan Albrecht. Luke Braswell gave out 43 assists, Mende also posted five blocks and Albrecht had seven digs.
The Nittany Lions (9-5, 4-1 EIVA) next host Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Saturday.
