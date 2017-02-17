Penn State’s Ally McHugh wins silver at Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships

Penn State sophomore Ally McHugh won a silver medal in the 400 individual medley Friday by setting a Penn State record with a time of 4 minutes, 6.27 seconds, at the Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Purdue’s Aquatic Center.
The Nittany Lions currently sit in eighth place on Day 2 of the championships, one spot better than where they were Friday. They currenty trail seventh-place Northwestern by 17, and they lead ninth-place Rutgers by 23.
Penn State resumes the Big Ten championships at 11 a.m. Saturday.
